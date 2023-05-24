'Om Shanti Om', 'Anupamaa' actor Nitesh Pandey dies at 51

New draft legislation proposes a multiple citizenship option and cuts the required residency years before naturalisation
Indian television actor Nitesh Pandey, best-known for playing Dheeraj Kumar in popular television show 'Anupamaa', has died at age 51 following a cardiac arrest.
According to local media outlets, the actor suffered a massive heart attack in a hotel in Nashik at 2am after having travelled there for a shoot, and is believed to have passed away almost immediately after the attack. His death was confirmed by his brother in law.
Pandey has appeared in a number of television shows as well as Bollywood films over his nearly three decade-long career, including films like 'Badhaai Do', 'Shaadi Ke Side Effects', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Dabangg 2.' He also ran an independent production house called 'Dream Castle Productions', which produces radio shows.
Pandey is survived by his wife, television actress Arpita Pandey.
