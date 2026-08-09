Filipinos in UAE check on families as rains trigger floods, tornado in Philippines

The severe weather in the Philippines has also left UAE-based Filipinos worried about family members back home, as heavy rains, flooding, landslides and strong winds continue to affect several parts of the country on Sunday, August 9.

Dubai-based video editor C.F., whose family lives in the western Philippines said she got worried she heard that a tornado had struck her hometown in Iloilo City. She immediately called her mother to make sure she was safe.

"I called her straight away just to make sure she was safe. Being here in Dubai while your family is back home is difficult because you can’t just go to them when something happens. You can only call, wait for them to answer and hope they’re okay," she added.

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The tornado and strong winds struck Jaro Plaza in Iloilo City on Saturday night, August 8, uprooting trees and plants, and even blowing away a tent.

The Bureau of Fire Protection and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) responded, while the Iloilo City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) carried out clearing operations to remove fallen trees, branches and debris.

As authorities in Iloilo City worked to clear the affected area, the weather situation was also causing concern for other UAE-based Filipinos.

For Sharjah resident Mary Grace, whose family is from Nueva Vizcaya, reports of a soil collapse in Kayapa prompted her to immediately check on her loved ones.

“I kept checking my phone and messaging them to make sure everyone was okay. Thankfully, they’re safe, and I’m so relieved,” said the 31-year-old data scientist.

For Dubai-based water delivery company employee Diego S., seeing reports of heavy rains and flooding in his hometown of Cagayan province immediately made him check on his family.

"There is some waterlogging, but my family is far from the areas that have been badly affected and they’re all safe," he said.

What has caused the rains and flooding?

The southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat”, has intensified in recent days following its interaction with successive storms, affecting communities across Luzon and parts of the western Philippines.

Enhanced monsoon rains caused severe flooding in Manila and other parts of the western Philippines on Sunday.

In Quezon City, as reported by Inquirer.net, torrential rain brought waist-deep flooding to low-lying communities and areas near creeks. More than 1,000 residents living near tributaries and in flood-prone areas were evacuated amid concerns that water levels could continue to rise.

The national disaster agency said around 110,000 families had been affected by the enhanced monsoon rains since August 3, following their interaction with successive storms.

Around 7,300 people were staying in evacuation centres nationwide, while at least six people had died in flooding and landslides over the past week.