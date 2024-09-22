NZ pilot Mehrtens freed from captivity in Indonesia's Papua

Lebanon's health ministry said at least 14 people died in the attack and the toll was expected to climb
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed more than 19 months after being kidnapped by armed separatists in Indonesia's Papua, authorities said on Saturday.
Mehrtens was freed and picked up by a joint team in the Nduga area, undergoing health check-ups and a psychological examination in Timika regency, the Indonesian police said in a statement.
After being shown on Indonesia's Metro TV speaking tearfully to his family by phone, Mehrtens appeared at a press conference and seemed to be in good spirits.
A faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army led by Egianus Kogoya kidnapped Mehrtens on February 7, 2023, after he landed a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga.
Arriving in the capital Jakarta late on Saturday, he was put in the care of New Zealand government representatives, Indonesian senior cabinet minister Hadi Tjahjanto said told reporters.
Mehrtens did not appear to suffer any post-traumatic stress although he had lost a lot of weight, said Bambang Trisnohadi, a lieutenant general with the Indonesian military, at the press conference.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on social media platform X he was grateful Mehrtens had been released.
"My appreciation to all those in Indonesia and New Zealand who have supported this positive outcome for Phillip and his family," Luxon said.
Mehrtens' family said in a statement on Sunday that they were "extremely grateful and relieved that Phillip has been released and will soon be reunited with us".
A range of New Zealand government agencies had been working with Indonesian authorities and others towards securing Mehrtens' release, Peters said earlier in a statement.
"Through the long process of negotiation, with patience not to do it repressively, our priority has been the safety of the pilot," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in televised remarks.
In August another New Zealand pilot, Glen Malcolm Conning, was killed by separatist rebels in Papua after landing his helicopter in a remote area, authorities said at the time.
Lebanon's health ministry said at least 14 people died in the attack and the toll was expected to climb
Among the failures identified were poor communication with local law enforcement, an over-reliance on mobile devices, and line of sight issues
Nine women serve as ministers, making up almost one third of the UAE cabinet, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council said
White House national security spokesman John Kirby reiterated that the Biden administration is seeking to avoid an escalation in the region
A spokesperson for Brussels Airlines said it would need to cancel 80% of its 203 flights scheduled for the day
BFM TV reported that Barnier has proposed conservative Senator Bruno Retailleau as interior minister
The death toll from the storm which struck central and eastern Europe last week rose to 24 and some areas are still under threat from rising waters
Muslim backing of Democrats has fallen sharply since Israel's nearly year-long action in Gaza