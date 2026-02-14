Nvidia CEO Huang won't attend India AI summit next week, company says

Huang was expected to be one of the biggest attractions at the summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Feb 2026, 5:03 PM
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will not be travelling to India next week for an India AI Impact Summit, which global technology industry and political leaders are likely to attend, the company said on Saturday.

Huang was expected to be one of the biggest attractions at the summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

While Huang was due to address the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, the company's media agency in India, MSL, said in an email that he would not be travelling due to "unforeseen circumstances".

