Nuclear-armed Pakistan says fresh US sanctions 'biased'

Pakistan's government said on Thursday US sanctions imposed on state-owned and private companies over its long-range ballistic missile programme were "biased" and had "dangerous implications" for regional stability.

The United States announced on Wednesday that four Pakistan companies would be hit by the measures "in light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan's long-range missile development".

The South Asian nation became one of the few countries to openly possess nuclear weapons in 1998, more than two decades after India announced its atomic capabilities.

It has refused to sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty, a global agreement to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday the US sanctions were "unfortunate and biased" and have "dangerous implications for strategic stability of our region and beyond".

It accused the United States of waiving the licensing requirements for advanced military technology in other countries. "Such double standards and discriminatory practices not only undermine the credibility of non-proliferation regimes but also endanger regional and international peace and security," it said. The United States said the executive order "targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery". It accused the state-owned National Development Complex (NDC), which it says is responsible for the development of ballistic missiles, of working to acquire special equipment to test and launch the projectiles.

American citizens will be barred from working with the NDC and three companies associated with it, which will all have their US assets frozen.