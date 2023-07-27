Norwegian woman, Nepali guide set record for summit of 14 'super peaks'

The new format will expand boundaries of content creation for everyone and tap into the creativity seen in comments and captions, the Chinese-owned company said
A Norwegian woman and her Nepali guide set the record on Thursday for the fastest summit of all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre (26,000-feet) mountains, their team said in a statement.
Kristin Harila and Tenjin Sherpa completed the feat in three months and one day after summiting Pakistan's K2, the last peak on their quest.
The record reflects "their unwavering determination, teamwork, and sheer tenacity throughout this monumental endeavour", the team statement said.
"Harila and Lama's collaboration has showcased the essence of mountaineering unity, transcending borders and cultures to achieve greatness together."
The pair surpassed Nepal-born British adventurer Nirmal Purja's record of six months and six days, set in 2019. -
The new format will expand boundaries of content creation for everyone and tap into the creativity seen in comments and captions, the Chinese-owned company said
The discovery of ancient, handcrafted ornaments revives a longstanding debate about the arrival of the earliest Americans
The giant world Halla should have been swallowed by its star long ago. Scientists now think they know how the planet cheated death
The 39-year-old billionaire has announced the special achievement on Instagram
Here is a list of countries that have condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark
The president of the American Psychiatric Association answers questions about a new recommendation to screen all adults under 65 for anxiety
A total of 54 migrants swam out to an inflatable dinghy off El Kallat beach near Nador but the boat hit the rocks in heavy seas
The suspect was highly intoxicated and had been thrown out for disrespecting women there