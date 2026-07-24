15 killed in Pakistan, including 12 soldiers, after militant attack at check post

Militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a security check post in north-western Pakistan overnight, killing 15 people including soldiers, police and government personnel, the military said on Friday.

"Fifteen brave sons of soil including twelve military, two policemen and a government official ex forest department rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)," the military's media wing said in a statement on the latest attack in the border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

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Security forces killed 12 militants during the attack, which took place in Tank district, according to the military.

"The attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall," the statement said. "Due to blast impact, infrastructure at check post was seriously damage."

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.