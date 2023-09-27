North Korea to expel US soldier over illegal border crossing

The pristine samples are believed to be the leftover building blocks from the dawn of our solar system and will help scientists better understand how Earth and life formed
North Korea has decided to expel American soldier Travis King who it said has admitted to illegal intrusion into the country and was "disillusioned about unequal US society," state media KCNA said on Wednesday.
KCNA released the final results of an investigation into King's border crossing in July, after saying in its interim findings that he wanted refuge in North Korea or elsewhere because of maltreatment and racial discrimination within the army. "King confessed that he illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK as he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US army and was disillusioned about the unequal U.S. society," KCNA said.
DPRK is the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Authorities have decided to expel King under the country's law, KCNA said, but did not specify how, when or to where he would be expelled.
The US State Department and the White House could not be immediately reached for comment.
King, an army private, made a sudden dash into North Korea from the South on July 18 while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area on the heavily fortified border between the neighbours.
There have been several attempts by US soldiers stationed in South Korea to desert or defect to North Korea, but King's expulsion came relatively quickly compared to others who have spent years before being released from the reclusive country.
The pristine samples are believed to be the leftover building blocks from the dawn of our solar system and will help scientists better understand how Earth and life formed
Firefighters and startups are using AI-enabled cameras to scan the horizon for signs of smoke
The Russian foreign minister says the conflict will be resolved on the battlefield if Kyiv and the West stuck to that stance
He says migrants who risk drowning at sea 'must be rescued' because doing so was 'a duty of humanity'
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says won't interfere with judiciary's decisions, adds fair elections can take place without Imran Khan or hundreds of PTI members who are jailed
Drugs recovered at the crime scene could have killed 500,000 people, New York Police Department said
The Israeli PM says historic peace with Saudi Arabia will go a long way to ending the Arab-Israeli conflict
The former PM remains in jail after being convicted in a graft case in August despite his three-year sentence being suspended by a court