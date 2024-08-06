North Korea says German entry into UN monitoring force is bid to create Asian Nato

Germany would be "wholly responsible" for consequences, warns North Korean ministry

North Korea said Germany's entry into a US-led UN border monitoring force on the Korean peninsula would raise tensions, accusing Washington of creating an Asian version of Nato, state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

Germany, a close US ally, on Friday became the latest member of the United Nations Command, a group that helps police the heavily fortified border between South Korea and North Korea and has committed to defend the South in the event of a war.

"The US is attempting to revive the function of the UN Command which should have been extinct in the last century. This is aimed at turning the UN Command into the second, Asian version of Nato" a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by KCNA.

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius attends a Nato defence ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, in June. Reuters File Photo German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said last week the move was evidence of Berlin's strong belief that European security was closely linked to security in the Indo-Pacific region.



The North Korean ministry said Germany's entry into the UNC "will inevitably aggravate the military and political situation on the Korean peninsula and the rest of the region", adding that Germany would be "wholly responsible" for consequences.