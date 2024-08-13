North Korea reports 'fierce' heat as peninsula bakes

A man uses his fan to provide shade from the sun in Seoul last week. The Korean peninsula is currently in the midst of a heatwave, with average daily temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius and the government issuing its highest-possible heat warning as temperatures soar. AFP

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 3:42 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 3:43 PM

North Korea is baking in a "fierce" heatwave, a weather agency official said on Tuesday, with the mercury forecast to reach as high as 37 degrees Celsius and South Korea also enduring extreme temperatures.

The North was recently hit by severe flooding in its northern regions near China, with state media reporting on high-level efforts to mitigate the impact of "disastrous abnormal weather".

On Tuesday, Kim Kwang Hyok, an official at North Korea's State Hydro-Meteorological Administration, told AFP the country had "witnessed the fierce heat in recent days" including in the capital Pyongyang.

"Severe heat of 33 to 37 (degrees Celsius) is foreseen in some areas. That's why we announced a heatwave warning until 14th of August," he said.

"The State Hydro-Meteorological Administration is focusing on forecasting the fierce heat and is striving to inform... certain areas (so) that they can take necessary measures," he added.

South of the border, Seoul's interior ministry said that as of Tuesday 21 people had died from suspected heat-related causes this year as the country records unusually high temperatures.

South Korea is experiencing a heat wave, with the weather agency reporting a high Monday of 38.7C in the city of Yeoju, in Gyeonggi province.

It also flagged the so-called "tropical night" phenomenon -- where overnight temperatures do not drop below 25C -- which has happened for 22 straight days, the third-longest such streak since records began.