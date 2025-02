North Korea 'Kim Jong Il' birthday tours to begin soon, says travel agency

People visit the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong-Il to pay their respects on the occasion of the 82nd birthday of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, known as the "Day of the Shining Star", on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang on February 16, 2024. AFP File Photo

A tour operator said on Monday it had opened bookings for trips to a North Korean border city to celebrate former leader Kim Jong Il's birthday, offering foreign tourists the first chance to visit since the pandemic.

Tour operators said in January that the North would reopen Rason, a city on the border with China, to foreign tourists, five years after Pyongyang sealed its frontiers in response to Covid-19.

Neither North Korea nor China have commented on the plans.

Koryo Tours said the February tour in Rason would be "the first trip back to North Korea since the borders closed in January 2020".

"This tour will take you to the must-see sites in Rason, North Korea's Special Economic Zone. Plus, you will travel to North Korea to celebrate one of the biggest holidays, Kim Jong Il's Birthday," the Beijing-based travel agency wrote on its website.

The birthdays of members of the ruling Kim dynasty are typically feted in the North with large scale public celebrations.

The birthday of former ruler Kim Jong Il -- father of current leader Kim Jong Un -- is marked as Day of the Shining Star on February 16, and typically features large-scale public celebrations, including military parades.

Itineraries on offer also included visiting North Korean factories, schools and a bank at which tourists can open their very own North Korean bank account.

However, although the tour is open for bookings, it is "not yet confirmed," Koryo said, adding it was "awaiting information from the Chinese authorities on the opening of the Chinese side of the border".

The tours were slated to start in China, with guests to be driven to the border with the nuclear-armed North.