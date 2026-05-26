North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' into Yellow Sea, says South Korea

North Korea launched an "unidentified projectile" into the Yellow Sea off its west coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said.

"The North has fired an unidentified projectile into the West Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the body of water between the Korean peninsula and China.

The launch comes a month after nuclear-armed North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles.

The aim of that launch was to "verify the characteristics and power of a cluster bomb warhead", its state media said at the time.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported last week that Chinese President Xi Jinping would likely visit North Korea sometime this week, citing unnamed government sources.

Both Beijing and Pyongyang have yet to confirm the visit.