Tue, Oct 15, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 12, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon29°C

North Korea blows up parts of inter-Korean road on its side of border, Seoul says

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been increasing amid an escalating war of words after the North accused its rival of sending drones over Pyongyang

Published: Tue 15 Oct 2024, 8:24 AM

Updated: Tue 15 Oct 2024, 8:24 AM

  • By
  • Reuters

Top Stories

UAE resident left with Dh120,000 debt after husband flees; can travel ban be imposed on spouse?

Dubai: Residents to pay more to visit these 4 tourist attractions

UAE prepares for potential rainfall, coastal flooding due to tropical depression

A North Korean flag flutters in the propaganda village of Gijungdong as seen from South Korea's Taesungdong freedom village sitting inside the Demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Paju on April 24, 2018. – AFP

A North Korean flag flutters in the propaganda village of Gijungdong as seen from South Korea's Taesungdong freedom village sitting inside the Demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Paju on April 24, 2018. – AFP

North Korea has blown up sections of an inter-Korean road on its side of the heavily militarised border between the two Koreas, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday.

At around midday, some parts of the road north of the military demarcation line dividing the countries were blown up, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message sent to media.


Recommended For You

Abu Dhabi announces grazing ban starting October 16

Look: Sheikh Mohammed tours Gitex 2024 in Dubai

UAE visa: Now, GCC residents can extend e-visa for additional 30 days

UAE announces cancellation of economic substance reports requirement after December 31, 2022

First UAE-dirham backed stablecoin launched

 

South Korea's military had ramped up surveillance and its readiness in response, it said. Seoul had warned on Monday that Pyongyang was getting ready to blow up the roads.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been increasing amid an escalating war of words after the North accused its rival of sending drones over the country's capital Pyongyang.


North Korea on Friday said the drones had scattered a "huge number" of anti-North leaflets over the city, in what it called political and military provocation that could lead to armed conflict.

A spokesman for the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff declined on Monday to answer questions over whether the South Korean military or civilians had flown the alleged drones.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had overseen on Monday a meeting with defence and security officials to discuss how to respond to the "enemy's serious provocation that violated the sovereignty of the DPRK", state media KCNA reported. DPRK is short for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.


Trending In
Next Story