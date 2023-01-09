Delhi monster fog: Sharjah flight diverted due to poor visibility; 15 others delayed

According to Delhi Airport, flight operations may get affected due to dense fog; passengers are requested to contact the airlines

By ANI Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 7:48 AM Last updated: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 8:18 AM

As the temperatures drop in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital and adjoining areas leading to reduced visibility on Monday.

Dense fog engulfed the Indian capital causing delays in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). An Air India Express flight from Sharjah to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur due to low visibility. An official at Delhi airport said that around 15 flights have been delayed due to ongoing weather conditions.

The Delhi Airport posted a statement today morning on its social media platform: "Due to dense fog, flight operations at the Delhi Airport may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information."

Visibility in the region dropped to less than 25m around 6am, and the vehicles were seen with their headlights on during the morning hours. People on street corners and gas stations were huddled around large bonfires to beat the cold.

"Visibility recorded at 5:30 am today in Bhatinda-0 metres, Amritsar-25 and Ambala-25 metres each, Hissar-50 metres, Delhi (Safdarjung)-25 metres, Delhi (Palam)-50 metres; Uttar Pradesh: Agra-0 metre, Lucknow (Amausi)-0 metres, Varanasi (Babatpur)-25 metres, Bareilly-50 metres," according to the data from India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per Satellite imagery and available visibility data from the IMD, the fog layer extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 29 trains were running late in the Northern Railway region alone on Monday due to fog, including the Rajdhani Express trains.

As per the data from Indian Railways: "Anvt Garib Rath is running 7 hours late, Sealdah Rajdhani Express 11:30 hours late, Howrah Rajdhani Express 10:30 hours late, Jainagar Garib Rath Express 10:30 hours late, New Delhi Bhuneshwar Rajdhani Express 09 hours late, Duranto Express 13:30 hours late, among others,"

The air quality was in the 'severe' category with an overall AQI of 422 in Delhi today. A thick layer of fog also covered Noida and parts of Gurugram.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality was also recorded to be in the upper end of the 'very poor' category on Sunday.

ALSO READ: