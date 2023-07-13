'Non-essential' helicopter flights banned in Nepal after deadly crash

Two helicopters and teams on the ground had been deployed for search and rescue
Nepal's aviation regulator has banned helicopters from conducting "non-essential" flights, including those for sight-seeing, for two months after a deadly crash in the Everest region in which six people were killed.
Five Mexican tourists and the Nepali pilot of a small helicopter operated by the private Manang Air company were killed on Tuesday when their chopper crashed while returning from viewing Himalayan peaks, including Mount Everest.
“Non-essential flights like mountain flights, external load operations (sling flights) and showering of flowers by helicopters (will) be restricted till September,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said in a Twitter post late on Wednesday.
Nepal, which is in the midst of the annual June-September monsoon season, has formed an investigation committee to find out what caused Tuesday’s crash.
The Himalayan nation, home to eight of the world’s 14 tallest mountain peaks including Mount Everest, has a history of air crashes, as many airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and near peaks often shrouded in clouds.
Nepal's worst air crash in 30 years killed 71 people in January, when a plane went down near the tourist city of Pokhara.
ALSO READ:
Two helicopters and teams on the ground had been deployed for search and rescue
He lived in Pattaya with his Thai wife and worked as a real estate broker, according to local media reports
Wizz Air has said that the decision was taken for the safety of the passenger, who could be seen standing with crutches at the front of the plane in a widely shared video
The waiver mentioned risks "associated with high-pressure gases, pure oxygen servicing, high-voltage electrical systems, and other dangers"
Many people avoid physical activity because they see themselves as clumsy — but, with practice, there are ways to fix that
Putin had invited 35 people to the three-hour meeting, including Prigozhin and Wagner unit field commanders
Due to the blaze, thick smoke entered the aircraft cabin, and the fuselage and at least one door suffered damage from the intense heat