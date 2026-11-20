Indians will not be granted a visa-free entry to Malaysia starting January 1, 2027, The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) said in an advisory on its website. Indian nationals entering Malaysia from this date onwards will be required to obtain a valid visa prior to their arrival.

The authority did not provide a reason for the decision, but said it reserves the right to amend these entry requirements at any time in accordance with directives from the Government of Malaysia.

Visa applications will be available from December 1 through the MyVISA portal. All visa processing fees paid, Jim clarified, are strictly non-refundable, regardless of the application outcome, change of policy or any subsequent changes to travel plans.

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Malaysia's Immigration Department has also introduced a new rule for pending visa applications, under which applications that remain in the "New Application" or "Pending Payment" status for more than 7 working days will automatically expire.

The policy applies to all visa applications, including those submitted before September 1, the department said in a September 28 announcement.