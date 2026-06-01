No social media for under-16s in Malaysia, fines up to $2.5 million for non-compliant platforms

Social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, must conduct age verification against government-issued records, the Communications and Multimedia Commission said

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 1 Jun 2026, 2:11 PM
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Malaysia has begun barring those aged under 16 from registering accounts on social media platforms, its communications regulator said on Monday, as it boosts efforts to protect minors from exposure to harmful content online.

The Southeast Asian nation joins a growing number of countries introducing measures to regulate access to online platforms, amid mounting concerns over the impact of social media on children's health and safety.

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From Monday, social media platforms including Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, TikTok, and Alphabet's YouTube, must conduct age verification against government-issued records, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said.

Fines up to 10 million ringgit ($2.5 million) may be levied against social media platforms who fail to comply.

"The measure is not intended to prohibit child users from the internet or to deny them access to technology," it said, rather it aims to boost responsibility among social media platforms, parents and guardians in protecting minors online.

Age verification for existing users will be implemented by social media platforms over a six month-period.

Malaysia has stepped up scrutiny of social media companies after finding a sharp rise in harmful online content in recent years, and is cracking down on material that deliberately tries to stir racial or religious tensions, or criticises the monarchy.

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