Two Indian sailors have been desperately waiting to return home after being stranded at Iran’s Bushehr port, as tensions in the region remain high amid the Iran-US war.

Ashish Gaekwad, 35, from Thane, and Kunal Barate, 19, from Ahilyanagar, both in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, have been stuck in a room they share with five other sailors in Bushehr since August.

“I want to go home. I am not feeling well. I am stuck here without money and a passport,” Gaekwad told Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

He showed the email correspondence to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, seeking help with his repatriation, but there has been no movement on the request so far.

Khaleej Times has sought a comment from the ministry and is awaiting a response.

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Shiraz, not Sharjah

The two sailors left India last November to work on a vessel named MV Maridive 515, believing it was based in Sharjah in the UAE. Instead, they landed in Shiraz in Iran before being transported to Bushehr, according to Gaekwad.

They worked on the vessel, carrying out repair and maintenance work amid the war. After their contracts expired in August, instead of receiving their salaries and return tickets, they were moved to hotel accommodation. They are yet to receive their salaries to arrange for flight tickets.

Flights between India and Iran have remained suspended, with only sporadic connecting flight options available amid regional tensions.

“I started my contract on 15 November last year and got signed off on 26 August this year. I have since been waiting for my salary and ticket,” Gaekwad said.

“I have requested the Indian consulate to help arrange a connecting flight. I don’t have money to buy a ticket. But I have promised to return the money once I reach home.

“My sister also tried to book a flight that was connecting from Iran to Bangkok and then Delhi, but she learnt that it is only meant for Iranian citizens. I am trapped here.”

Gaekwad, 35, joined the merchant navy last year. He spent a year preparing for the job and also paid an agent a fee to arrange employment. He was promised a salary of $300 a month.

He said he had been told that he would be travelling to Shiraz before returning to Dubai, but he mistook the Iranian city for Sharjah in the UAE. It was only after boarding the flight that he realised where he was being taken.

“On 12 March last year, I got the ticket to come here. He [agent] was telling me, ‘You are going to Dubai, and your ship is in Iran. You will go there because the ship is there, because there is a cargo load. You have to do cargo loading, and then you will get signed on, and you will come back to Dubai.’

“I understand that I am a much more mature person, a 35-year-old, but I really didn't know where Shiraz was. I thought it was a state from Dubai [UAE].”

Caught in the war

Gaekwad said there was no war-like situation in Iran when he took up the job. The conflict between Tehran and Washington broke out about two months after his arrival.

US forces, in a joint military operation with Israeli forces, launched hundreds of strikes on Iran on February 28, targeting its military infrastructure, air defences, naval vessels and leadership. The strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior officials.

The sailors continued working on the vessel, he claimed, as they were stranded and had nowhere else to go.

“The internet was all shut down. There was no communication. For three months, I could not talk to my parents or any of my relatives. The situation was very bad, very tough. We were on the vessel as the maintenance work was on.

“Our ship had gone sailing to one oil field. While returning to Lavan Island, there was huge smoke coming. We heard on VHF, a two-way radio communication system, that the island was struck with a missile.

“Looking at that scene, all the crew were scared. For three days, the crew was on the ship. Work was stopped and no one was allowed to go on the deck,” he said.

After nine months, when their contracts expired, the sailors demanded their pending salaries and return tickets. Instead, they were moved to company accommodation, where they are sharing a room with two sailors from Africa and four from Pakistan.

“My contract was for 9 months. It has been three months since it expired. The company is not giving us our salary and tickets to return to India. The Indian agent is also not answering my calls,” Kunal told Khaleej Times.

Indian sailors stranded abroad

Nearly 4,000 Indian seafarers have been repatriated from the Gulf region, while at least 139 Indian sailors were still stranded in the Strait of Hormuz as of October 8, according to Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar. At least 11 Indian seafarers have been killed since the conflict.

Last week, New Delhi issued an emergency certificate to Akshay Harish, another sailor from Kerala, to facilitate his return to India. He remains stranded at Iran’s Chabahar Port after losing his passport and other documents.

Six Indian sailors have also been stranded at Karachi Port in Pakistan for more than six months, with their return held up by a dispute between the vessel’s owner and its employees.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said the matter was essentially a commercial dispute between the shipping company and the employees working on the vessel.

He said crew members could not simply leave a ship without a replacement crew being arranged, adding that the government was in touch with the sailors.