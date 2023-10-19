No differences within Congress on grant of tickets for Rajasthan polls: Gehlot

After next April's total eclipse, there will not be another until 2044, while the next annular eclipse will be in 2046
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said he wants to leave the state's top post but the post is not leaving him and probably may not leave him.
He, however, also said that there would be something in him that the party high command had chosen him to lead the state thrice but any decision taken by the leadership going forward would be acceptable to all.
Asked whether there were any differences within the party on the grant of party tickets, he said there are no differences and all decisions are taken unanimously.
Rajasthan polls would take place on November 25 and votes would be counted on December 3.
Gehlot, whose government had faced a rebellion led by his bete noire Sachin Pilot in 2020, said he has adopted the policy of "forgive and forget" and moved on.
Taking strong objection to the raids by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department against opposition leaders, he sought the prime minister's intervention to stop them immediately as the model code was in force.
He also urged the Election Commission to intervene.
