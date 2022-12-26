'No ban' by UAE on visas for Pakistanis belonging to specific cities, official confirms

Reports of certain Pakistani nationals being denied visas has been termed as 'fake news'

By APP Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 4:57 PM

The UAE has placed no visa restrictions on Pakistanis from any cities. The Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday confirmed that the United Arab Emirates did not ban or blacklist the issuance of visas to Pakistanis belonging to specific cities.

“We have seen the reports and can confirm that no such ban is in place by UAE for issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens,” spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

The response came in view of the queries by journalists on reports of blacklisting or a ban by the UAE on the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens belonging to specific cities.

The UAE also strongly denied reports of not providing visas to Pakistani citizens belonging to certain cities, terming it as “fake news”.

Consulate General of the UAE Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi said that the UAE government had imposed no such ban.

