'No ban' by UAE on visas for Pakistanis belonging to specific cities, official confirms

The 69-year-old suspect has been arrested at the scene
The UAE has placed no visa restrictions on Pakistanis from any cities. The Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday confirmed that the United Arab Emirates did not ban or blacklist the issuance of visas to Pakistanis belonging to specific cities.
“We have seen the reports and can confirm that no such ban is in place by UAE for issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens,” spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.
The response came in view of the queries by journalists on reports of blacklisting or a ban by the UAE on the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens belonging to specific cities.
The UAE also strongly denied reports of not providing visas to Pakistani citizens belonging to certain cities, terming it as “fake news”.
Consulate General of the UAE Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi said that the UAE government had imposed no such ban.
ALSO READ:
The 69-year-old suspect has been arrested at the scene
Even in a world gripped by negative climate change, the natural world continues to inspire scientific discovery in unexpected ways
'I have said many times: the intensification of hostilities leads to unjustified losses,' he told reporters
Ukranian President's visit to Washington comes with his country under relentless attack and international aid essential to its ability to fight on
The couple seemed content to be part of the royal family if only House of Windsor had been willing to embrace change
The restriction comes less than three months after female students were allowed to sit college entrance exams
Former UK foreign minister Robin Cook described dish as a crucial part of British culture
The visit, his first trip outside the country since the war started, will also underscore the trust between the two countries