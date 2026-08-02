Rescuers find renowned Nepali climber Nirmal Purja's body, says Alpine Club of Pakistan

He was killed along with nine team members in a powerful avalanche in northern Pakistan this week

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 2 Aug 2026, 1:47 PM
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Rescuers have found the body of renowned climber Nirmal Purja, who was killed along with nine team members in a powerful avalanche in northern Pakistan this week, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Sunday.

"The ground rescue team has reached Nims Dai (Purja) at approximately 5,700m on Broad Peak — a mountain he loved, and a mountain that has now taken him from us," the club posted on social media, with its general secretary later confirming to AFP Purja's body and those of three others had been recovered.

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