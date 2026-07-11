'Nightingale of South India' S. Janaki passes away aged 88: Indian media

The "Nightingale of South India" fell silent as S. Janaki has passed away, aged 88, in a hospital in Karnataka's Mysore, according to Indian media.

Starting her career as a 19-year-old with the Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu, her voice has enthralled the Indian masses for decades. Fondly addressed as "Janaki Amma", the singer was known for her versatility — her works span romance, folk, and devotional melodies.

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She has recorded over 48,000 songs in more than 20 Indian languages, but her talent was not limited to the tongues of the subcontinent. One of her most famous songs is the Malayalam classic "Thumbi vaa", composed by musical legend Ilayaraja. Sung by generations, the song was remade in multiple languages, with almost all the remakes also sung by S. Janaki.

Extending to foreign languages such as Japanese and German, her talent earned her many accolades. S. Janaki received four National Film awards and 33 State Film awards, according to Indian media.