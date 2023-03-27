Netflix gets sued for insulting Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit on Big Bang Theory show

Several protesters and members of security forces wounded in clashes
A political analyst has sent a legal notice to streaming giant Netflix over an episode of "Big Bang Theory" that he claims uses a "derogatory term" against actor Madhuri Dixit.
In the legal notice, Mithun Vijay Kumar, a political analyst, has asked the streamer to remove the first episode of season two where the character of Raj Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar, and Jim Parsons who plays Sheldon Cooper compare Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.
In a scene, Sheldon calls Aishwarya ‘a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit.' In response, Raj, says, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous p*******e.”
In the legal notice, Kumar points out that the remarks made by the character are not only offensive but also defamatory. He has asked the streamer to remove the episode in question or face legal action for promoting discrimination against women.
Sister of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi comes to her brother's defence in tweet alleging his disqualification is a ruse to divert attention from Indian billionaire embroiled in financial malpractice accusations
Russia will respond to Ukraine receiving depleted uranium ammunition from the West with deployment of similar weapons of its own
The financial economy built atop low interest rates could not cope with the Fed’s change of direction
Khan told the judge that he wanted to join the investigation in the cases registered against him by Lahore’s Racecourse police
Man alleged that during a 2016 ski collision the movie star's recklessness on the slope caused broken ribs, brain damage and lasting physical injuries
Attack carried out in retaliation for drone that struck facility and killed US citizen
UNHCR report says Islamic giving plays increasing role in helping the forcibly displaced