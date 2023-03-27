Netflix gets sued for insulting Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit on Big Bang Theory show

Political analyst sends notice to streaming giant for use of 'derogatory term' in first episode of season 2

AFP

By PTI Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 10:06 PM

A political analyst has sent a legal notice to streaming giant Netflix over an episode of "Big Bang Theory" that he claims uses a "derogatory term" against actor Madhuri Dixit.

In the legal notice, Mithun Vijay Kumar, a political analyst, has asked the streamer to remove the first episode of season two where the character of Raj Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar, and Jim Parsons who plays Sheldon Cooper compare Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.

In a scene, Sheldon calls Aishwarya ‘a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit.' In response, Raj, says, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous p*******e.”

In the legal notice, Kumar points out that the remarks made by the character are not only offensive but also defamatory. He has asked the streamer to remove the episode in question or face legal action for promoting discrimination against women.