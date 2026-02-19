Netanyahu says India's Modi to visit Israel next week

Modi visited Israel as prime minister once in 2017, and Netanyahu made a reciprocal visit to India the following year

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will visit Israel next week.

"We are acting to strengthen our alliances. Next week, my close friend Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, a huge global power, will visit Israel," Netanyahu said in a televised speech at a military ceremony.

Modi visited Israel as prime minister once in 2017, and Netanyahu made a reciprocal visit to India the following year.

Under Modi's leadership, ties between the two countries have deepened, with expanding cooperation in technology, agriculture, security and other sectors.

