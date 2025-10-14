Nepali student Bipin Joshi's body returned to Israel by Hamas

The body of Bipin Joshi, a 25-year-old student from Nepal who was abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attack, has been released on Monday, when the hostage exchange took place between Hamas and Israel.

Four bodies were returned in total.

According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Joshi was an agriculture student, aspiring scientist and amateur rapper. The ministry said that the body was "returning home for a proper burial".

Media reports state that the other three bodies were of Guy Illouz, Yossi Sharabi and Daniel Perez.

Joshi, who was 22 at the time of the attack, was part of a Nepalese agricultural training group that had arrived in Israel three weeks before the Hamas assault, AFP reported.

He was abducted from Kibbutz Alumim and was photographed sheltering with Thai workers shortly before militants reached the area.

"It is assessed that he was murdered in captivity during the first months of the war," the Israeli military said.

Joshi's Nepalese friend Himanchal Kattel, the group's only survivor, told AFP that the attackers had thrown a grenade into the shelter, which Joshi caught and threw away before it exploded, saving Kattel's life.

Palestinian militants are still holding the bodies of 24 hostages, which are expected to be returned under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from AFP)