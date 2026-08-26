Nepal flood death toll rises to 95, say police; more bodies found

Local media in Nepal reported that 75 more bodies have been found

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 26 Aug 2026, 5:53 PM UPDATED: Wed 26 Aug 2026, 6:17 PM
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Massive floods that struck the Himalayan border region of Nepal and China's Tibet on Wednesday have resulted in 95 deaths, according to the police.

Local media in Nepal reported that 75 more bodies have been found.

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"So far 95 deaths have been reported," police spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle said, adding that some 28 police personnel were also missing.

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It is suspected that an earthquake struck the region and triggered an ice-rock avalanche on the Lhende Khola river in Nepal, causing the floods. The river runs through both Nepal and Tibet.

Authorities have warned that a second flood may occur since a blockage is still lodged upstream on the Lhende Khola river.

Flood alerts have also been issued in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which border Nepal, since several rivers flow down the Himalayas into their plains.

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