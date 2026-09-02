Rescue efforts continue as death toll crosses 1,050 in Nepal-Tibet floods

Hopes of finding more survivors among the thousands still missing in Nepal were fading, authorities said on Wednesday, a week after a glacier collapse in the Himalayas unleashed flash floods that devastated the mountainous nation.At least 1,050 people have been killed and nearly 4,000 remain unaccounted for, reported Reuters, with officials fearing many are buried under debris left by the floods that tore through towns and valleys near the Chinese border.Across the border in Tibet, China's official toll has held steady since Sunday at 16 dead and 546 missing."The hope of finding survivors is decreasing," Phanindra Paudel, a senior official at the government\u2019s National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), said. "We pray and are hopeful. Hope is hope!"Rescuers are trying to find survivors believed to be trapped inside the tunnels of several hydroelectric plants, whose powerhouses have spaces and rooms for people to stay, army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet said.Authorities said 279 people had been rescued from the ruins of hydropower projects but at least 639 more were still missing, some of whom are believed to be trapped in tunnels.