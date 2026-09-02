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  • Published: Wed Sept 2, 2026, 7:27 AM

Rescue efforts continue as death toll crosses 1,050 in Nepal-Tibet floods

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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Key Events

38 minutes ago

Gyirong port land rescue route fully reopened: China's CCTV

1 hour ago

Death toll crosses 1,050

Summary

  • Rescue efforts continue as death toll crosses 1,050 in Nepal-Tibet floods
  • Gyirong port land rescue route fully reopened: China's CCTV
  • 8:37 AM

    Hopes of finding survivors dim a week after catastrophic Nepal flood

  • 7:58 AM

    Gyirong port land rescue route fully reopened: China's CCTV

  • 7:27 AM

    Death toll crosses 1,050

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