Nepal-Tibet flash floods: WHO, UN ramp up relief operations

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on the deadly flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Staff from the World Health Organization (WHO) have been deployed to respond to the “massive humanitarian needs” of people affected by the destructive flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border.

The WHO spokesperson said on Thursday that they have enough medical kits for about 10,000 people for three months, as well as tents and logistics support.

In Nepal, UN Resident Coordinator Lila Pieters Yahia is coordinating international relief efforts in support of the government-led response to the disaster, which has claimed hundreds of lives.

The UN said the efforts will address the “clearly massive humanitarian needs.”

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Humanitarian group Save the Children has started deploying staff to Nuwakot district, and the Nepalese Red Cross has dispatched some 200 emergency shelter packages, the UN said.

“Our colleagues at the UN Development Programme are mobilising data-management support as well as dispatching UN Volunteers. The humanitarian community is also on standby to provide additional support as the needs become clearer,” Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said in a statement.

Dujarric added that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is helping secure satellite imagery and analysis of the area impacted by these floods.

In China, the UN office in the country reported damage, significant numbers of casualties and destruction in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

International solidarity

It is not only organisations and agencies that expressed solidarity with Nepal. Friends and colleagues abroad quickly asked for updates from Nepali friends and colleagues upon learning about the disaster.

Indian community broadcaster Arti asked her Kathmandu-based friend if he, his family and colleagues were safe. “I just saw a story about flash floods in Nepal. I hope and pray that there aren't any more casualties,” her message said.

Thai academic and free-expression campaigner Supinya said she was shocked by what happened. “Are the viral videos real? I am saddened and praying for all. My deepest condolences,” she said.

Indonesian community leader Sinam expressed “deepest sympathies” to the victims of this disaster. “I hope that the post-disaster response will be more effective and that recovery will be swift,” he said, referencing recent destructive earthquakes that hit northern Indonesia.

Retired Australian disc jockey Shane said he saw videos of the flooding and said he could only weep for the terror those caught up in it must have felt and the trauma they must now live with.

“Thinking of you as you worry about your families and friends impacted by the flooding,” he told his Nepali friend. “Please take care and I hope for good news to continue,” he added upon learning that none of his Nepali friends were affected.