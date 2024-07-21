Nepal PM Oli secures two-thirds majority in vote of confidence

Newly appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli shakes hands with the outgoing Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, after taking the oath of office at the presidential building "Shital Niwas" in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 15, 2024. REUTERS

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 6:18 PM

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli garnered a two-thirds majority in the vote of confidence motion tabled in parliament on Sunday.

Oli received 188 votes in the 275-member parliament, with 74 votes in opposition and one abstinent, the house Speaker announced. On Sunday, a total of 263 lawmakers were present at the meeting. The Prime Minister required at least 138 votes to win the trust motion.

"The number of honourable members of parliament present in today's vote division stands at 263. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, as per Article 76 (4) of the Constitution, presented the trust motion in the House of Representatives, the votes in favour stand at 188 votes, against the motion 74 and one abstinent," House Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced.