Nepal mountaineers mourn 'lost generation' in Pakistan avalanche that killed 10

Hundreds of Nepalis held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday honouring 10 climbers killed in an avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak, as rescuers battled treacherous conditions to recover the remaining bodies.

Buddhist monks in maroon robes chanted prayers and around 500 mourners lit candles and incense in a square in the Nepali capital.

World-renowned British-Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, 43, was among the victims along with six elite Nepali guides, killed in the avalanche on Thursday.

"Nepal has lost a generation of accomplished mountaineers," said Tul Singh Gurung, president of Nepal National Mountain Guide Association.

The gathering observed a minute's silence in their memory, in front of a banner with photographs of the 10 climbers.

At the centre, candles were arranged in the shape of Nepal's national flag, flickering in the dusk.

"This is a big loss for our mountaineering sector," said Man Raj Gurung, an international mountain guide.

"I think it might take years for us to see such climbers again, because not everyone will be willing to take on such a risky job."

News of the avalanche has prompted tributes from across the climbing community and beyond, with figures such as Britain's Prince William offering condolences.

In 2019, Purja stunned the climbing fraternity by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks in just over six months, shattering the previous record of seven years.

His feat was later chronicled in a Netflix documentary, helping inspire a new generation of climbers and elevating Nepal's profile in a sport long dominated by Western adventurers.

Two years later, he was part of the historic all-Nepali team that completed the first winter ascent of K2, the world's second-highest mountain and one of mountaineering's most dangerous challenges.

Purja is widely credited with reshaping modern mountaineering, championing the role of Nepali guides and pushing the boundaries of high-altitude expeditions.

In his hometown in Ramnagar in southern Nepal, where his brother lives with his family, people have been coming to grieve and pay tribute around a framed photograph of Purja.

"The whole of Ramnagar has cried," neighbour Shanta Ghale told AFP.

"Ever since we heard about his death, our eyes have been filled with tears."

In Pakistan, local experts along with Nepali guides continue the operation to recover the bodies of the victims.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Sunday that a ground rescue team was transporting four bodies — including those of Purja, two other Nepali nationals and a Chinese citizen — down from the mountain.

"Our focus remains on where it should be: bringing our family and loved ones back home with the dignity and respect they deserve," a joint Instagram post by Nepali climber and lawmaker Mingma David Sherpa and other climbers involved in the recovery operation said.