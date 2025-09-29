  • search in Khaleej Times
Nepal imposes travel ban on ex-PM over protest violence

Two days of violence left at least 73 people dead, the parliament and government offices were burned down, and forced the government's collapse

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 1:41 PM

Nepal has imposed travel bans on ousted prime minister KP Sharma Oli and four former senior officials as part of an investigation into deadly unrest earlier this month, the interior minister said Monday.

Youth-led protests that began on September 8 over a brief social media ban, economic hardship and corruption quickly morphed into nationwide fury after a deadly crackdown.

Two days of violence left at least 73 people dead, the parliament and government offices were burned down, and forced the government's collapse.

In addition to Oli, travel bans have been placed on former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, former head of the National Investigation Department security agency, Hutaraj Thapa, and two other senior bureaucrats.

Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, who is leading the Himalayan nation until elections in March 2026, set up a commission to probe the violence.

The restrictions were recommended Sunday by the commission.

Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal told AFP on Monday that the ban is "already in effect." 

Commission member Bigyan Raj Sharma said in a statement on Sunday that the five men must obtain permission to even leave the Kathmandu Valley as they "may need to appear for investigation at any time".

The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) estimates the private sector, including automobile, hotel and retail industries, endured losses worth $600 million. 

Former prime minister Oli has blamed "infiltrators" for inciting bloodshed and alleges rifles used in the protests came from another source.