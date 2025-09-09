  • search in Khaleej Times
Nepal 'Gen Z' protests: Government lifts social media ban, opens probe

The decision came after 19 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the protests on Monday against widespread corruption

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 7:10 AM

After self-driving taxis, UAE to roll out driverless deliveries in a year

After self-driving taxis, UAE to roll out driverless deliveries in a year

Popular Gaza ice cream 'Kazem' opens first UAE branch after fleeing war

Popular Gaza ice cream 'Kazem' opens first UAE branch after fleeing war

Are UAE students breathing clean air? Schools face hidden pollution risks

Are UAE students breathing clean air? Schools face hidden pollution risks

Nepal has lifted a social media ban following protests that resulted in the deaths of 19 people, a government minister said on Tuesday.

The government had rolled back the social media ban imposed last week, Cabinet spokesperson and Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said.

UAE: How former residents can repay loans after retiring to home country

Tern Rewards: Free digital platform turns rent payment into rewarding experience for households in UAE

UAE expert calls for reform amid global governance challenges

Dubai: Gold prices slip from all-time high, 22K dips below Dh400 per gram

Are UAE students breathing clean air? Schools face hidden pollution risks

 

The decision came after 19 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the "Gen Z" protests on Monday against widespread corruption. The protests were triggered by the ban.

"We have withdrawn the shutdown of the social media. They are working now," Gurung told Reuters.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said he was saddened by the incidents of violence due to the “infiltration from different selfish centres”.

The government would pay relief for the families of the dead and provide free treatment for the injured persons, he added.

“An investigation panel will be set up to find out the causes, assess losses and suggest measures within 15 days to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future,” Oli said in a late-night statement on Monday.

Organisers of the protests, which spread to other cities in the Himalayan country, have called them "demonstrations by Gen Z." They say the protests reflect young people's widespread frustration with the government's perceived lack of action to tackle corruption and boost economic opportunities.

The government last week decided to block access to several social media platforms including Facebook, a decision that fuelled anger among the young.

Officials say the shutdown was for those social media platforms which had failed to register with the government, amid a crackdown on fake IDs, misinformation and hate speech.