Nepal 'Gen Z' protests: Death toll jumps to 51, say police

At least 51 people were killed during violent protests in Nepal this week, police said Friday in an updated toll, as the full scale of chaos that toppled the government emerges.

More than 12,500 prisoners who escaped multiple jails countrywide remain on the run, police spokesman Binod Ghimire told AFP.

The Himalayan nation's worst upheaval in years was sparked by a social media ban, now rolled back. The violence subsided only after Oli resigned.

Wedged between India and China, Nepal has grappled with political and economic instability since the abolition of its monarchy in 2008, while a lack of jobs drives millions to seek work in other countries and send money home.

Shops began reopening on Friday, among signs that normalcy was returning in the capital of Kathmandu, with cars in the streets and police personnel taking up batons instead of the guns they carried earlier in the week.