Fri, Sep 12, 2025

Nepal 'Gen Z' protests: Death toll jumps to 51, say police

Published: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 9:19 AM

Updated: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 9:31 AM

The Himalayan nation's worst upheaval in years was sparked by a social media ban, now rolled back. The violence subsided only after Oli resigned.

Wedged between India and China, Nepal has grappled with political and economic instability since the abolition of its monarchy in 2008, while a lack of jobs drives millions to seek work in other countries and send money home.

Shops began reopening on Friday, among signs that normalcy was returning in the capital of Kathmandu, with cars in the streets and police personnel taking up batons instead of the guns they carried earlier in the week.