Nepal floods: Two trapped tunnel workers rescued after over a week

The two are among hundreds of hydropower workers missing since a wall of mud and debris swept through the region on August 26

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 4 Sept 2026, 9:36 AM
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Two hydropower workers were pulled from a tunnel buried by debris in Nepal on Friday, more than a week after catastrophic flooding swept through the area, government ministers said.

Rescuers cheered as one man was pulled from a muddy opening, video released by the energy ministry showed. He was helped to his feet by rescuers.

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A photograph showed the second man caked in mud, his hands pressed together in prayer, as rescuers carried him away on an orange stretcher.

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The men were named as Sanjay Shah, 30, a mechanical foreman, and Kabir Maharjan, 45, a mechanical supervisor, by Home Minister Sudan Gurung.

"I am so happy, my heart is lighter," Amir Maharjan, the brother of rescued worker Kabir Maharjan, told AFP.

The two are among hundreds of hydropower workers missing since a wall of mud and debris swept through the region on August 26.

Energy Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha confirmed that one person had been safely rescued from the Trishuli 3A tunnel, followed shortly afterwards by a second.

"We have just received news that another person... has also been rescued," Gurung said in a statement.

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