Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 939 as number of missing drops to 3,925

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on the deadly flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Devastating floods near the border with China have killed at least 939 people in Nepal, while the number of missing in the country dropped to 3,925, its disaster authority said on Monday, as rescue efforts entered a sixth day.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed 16 dead and 546 people missing in Tibet, taking the overall toll to 955 dead and 4,471 missing. Nepal's list of the missing includes 592 foreigners. But the number of missing workers on hydropower projects — which took the full force of the torrent — dropped to 639 on Monday from an earlier count of 933.

Nepal's disaster agency listed 3,333 missing citizens in its update on Monday evening. That includes Nuwakot district, with 1,158 missing, and a further 865 unaccounted for in Rasuwa district. The missing includes 45 Nepali army soldiers, 38 police officers and 18 customs and immigration officers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In India, authorities in Uttar Pradesh state said they had recovered 17 bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be flood victims.

Indian authorities are seeking to identify the bodies, and they are not included in the toll.