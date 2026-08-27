Watch: Nepal construction worker captures dramatic moment of surviving landslide

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on the deadly flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The devastating flood along the Nepal-Tibet border have thrown up some heartbreaking visuals of submerged houses and mud-laden people being rescued from the sludge.

One construction worker managed to capture the dramatic moment when floodwaters swept into an area of Nepal's Rasuwa district, forcing workers to scramble for safety as mudslide and flooding engulfed parts of the region.

It seems the worker was one among many deployed at a hydroelectric project near the river. His video posted on August 26 show workers near a bridge on the river in shock at first at the massive mudslide rolling in, and then running to save their lives.

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The worker, named Vivek Shrestha according to his Instagram handle, is heard screaming 'Oh my God' repeatedly as people around him run in the opposite direction to find safer ground amid the chaos. He runs too, but continues to film the catastrophic moment.

Watch here:

The worker was later rescued by helicopter along with more than 100 other people, according to reports, after flooding and landslides damaged key roads and bridges in the district.

The video offers a first-hand glimpse into the moments of panic as workers realised the scale of the danger and raced to escape the advancing waters.

More than 1,000 people have gone missing in the Himalayan country and neighbouring China after a wall of ice, mud and rock collapsed into a mountain river, triggering a catastrophic flash flood.

Authorities in Nepal used helicopters to search for survivors and drop emergency supplies to thousands cut off in towns and valleys after Wednesday's disaster swept a road thronged by trekkers and pilgrims.