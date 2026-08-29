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  • Published: Sat Aug 29, 2026, 7:37 AM

Nepal flood: Death toll rises to 616; rescue operations halted due to heavy rain

By:Bahni Bandyopadhyay
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Key Events

51 minutes ago

Nepal raises flood death toll to 616

Summary

  • Nepal Police updated the death toll to 626 on Saturday morning
  • Rescue operations in Trishuli temporarily suspended as heavy rain raised river level
  • Nepal PM said total of 4,451 people have been rescued so far
  • 8:21 AM

    Nepal needs help in technical areas, not search and rescue: FM

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  • 8:12 AM

    WHO releases $150,000 in immediate funding

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  • 7:54 AM

    Over 4,400 rescued,15,000 security personnel deployed: Nepal PM

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  • 7:38 AM

    Rescue operations halted in Trishuli as heavy rain raises river level

  • 7:34 AM

    Nepal raises flood death toll to 616

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