Nepal flood: Death toll rises to 616; rescue operations halted due to heavy rain

Sand art in solidarity
#WATCH Puri, Odisha: Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture in solidarity with the flood victims in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/ShhN4QRzkv— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2026
Sat, Aug 29, 2026 | Rabi al-Awwal 16, 1448 | Fajr 04:39|DXB 32.5°C
#WATCH Puri, Odisha: Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture in solidarity with the flood victims in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/ShhN4QRzkv— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2026
#WATCH | Nepal: The rescue operation has been temporarily suspended as heavy rainfall worsens weather conditions in Trishuli, preventing the helicopter from taking off. With the river level continuing to rise, people in surrounding areas have been evacuated as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/GefsbQmeW9— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026