Nepal-Tibet flash floods: 90 Americans, 100 Chinese nationals among 3,000 missing

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on the deadly flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Nearly 3,000 people were still missing Saturday and 633 confirmed dead after flash floods and landslides hit the Nepal-Tibet border.

The figures are likely to change, which is not uncommon in the chaos after a major disaster.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are the latest numbers:

In total: 2,980 missing

Nepal's disaster agency on Saturday increased the total number of people missing on its side of the border to 2,426.

The total number of missing in Tibet is now at 554, with seven people confirmed dead, China's Xinhua news agency reported early Saturday.

Together, the total missing therefore stands at least 2,980.

Nepal's disaster agency on Friday said that 517 foreigners — which could include tourists as well as foreign workers — were still missing.

Chinese officials on Friday put the number of foreigners missing at 260.

Nepal's disaster agency said Saturday that at least 626 people had been killed, bringing the total to at least 633.

Nepal

The Nepal Tourism Board figures Friday said 149 Nepali tourists were among the 622 it listed as missing.

The Nepal disaster agency put the figure lower, at 127.

It was not immediately clear how many Nepali residents of the area were unaccounted for, but the figure is believed to be in the hundreds.

China

China's foreign ministry said Thursday that nearly 100 Chinese nationals were among the missing in Nepal.

The Nepal Tourism Board said eight Chinese were unaccounted for but that 16 had been rescued.

That was in addition to the 554 still missing on the Chinese side of the border, the state news agency Xinhua reported Saturday.

India

Nepal's new tourism board figures Friday showed 98 people from India were missing, but 85 others rescued.

United States

Ninety US citizens were missing, the State Department said Thursday, adding that three had been rescued and it was not aware of any US fatalities.

The Nepal Tourism Board put the figure at 65 missing on Friday, and two rescued.

Ukraine

The Nepal Tourism Board put the number of Ukrainians still missing Friday at 61.

Ukraine's embassy in Nepal said Friday it was aware of 62 of its citizens with whom contact had been lost, revising its earlier numbers upwards by six.

Malaysia

The Nepal Tourism Board put the number at 51.

Australia

"Unfortunately the number has risen to 41 overnight, Australians that are unaccounted for," Matt Thistlethwaite, assistant immigration minister said on Saturday.

United Kingdom

Thirty-three people from the United Kingdom were missing, the Nepal Tourism Board figures showed Friday.

Latvia

Twenty-nine Latvians were missing, the Nepal Tourism Board said Friday.

Canada

The Nepal Tourism Board said 25 Canadians were among the missing on Friday. Canada's foreign ministry put the figure at 30 in both Nepal and Tibet.

South Korea

The Nepal Tourism Board said Friday that nine South Korean tourists were missing.

South Korea's foreign ministry said Wednesday they had had no news of nine hydropower workers.

Singapore

Nine Singaporeans were unaccounted for, the Nepal Tourism Board said.

Germany

Eight German citizens are missing, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

Russia

Nine Russians are unaccounted for, while two have been rescued, the Nepal Tourism Board said Friday.

Other nationalities

South Africa: six (Nepal Tourism Board)

Japan: five (Nepal Tourism Board)

New Zealand: five (foreign ministry and Nepal Tourism Board)

France: four (Nepal Tourism Board)

Spain: three (Spanish foreign ministry)

Belgium: two, and one person rescued (Nepal Tourism Board)

Hungary: three (Hungarian foreign ministry). The Nepal Tourism Board put the figure at one.

Portugal: three, with two found safe (Portuguese government). The Nepal Tourism Board said only one Portuguese citizen was missing

Netherlands: two (Nepal Tourism Board)

Italy: three missing (Italian foreign ministry). The Nepal Tourism Board said Friday one was missing, with two rescued

Ireland: two (Nepal Tourism Board)

Kazakhstan: three (Nepal Tourism Board)

Belarus: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Finland: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Israel: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Lithuania: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Philippines: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Serbia: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Switzerland: one, with one person rescued (Nepal Tourism Board)

Sweden: one (Swedish foreign ministry and Nepal Tourism Board)

Vietnam: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Nationalities unconfirmed

The missing figure released Thursday by China from its side of the border included 260 foreigners, but no breakdown on nationalities was provided.

The nationalities of the non-tourists in Nepal have also not been provided.