Nepal ex-chief justice top candidate for interim leader

'We are now waiting for the president to make a move,' Rakshya Bam, who was among those who attended a meeting with the army chief about the future leadership said

Published: Thu 11 Sept 2025, 8:43 AM

Teaching in Dubai? What you need to qualify under new KHDA rules

UAE-based association asks for clarity on India's gold carrying rules

From Dh6,000 to Dh12,000: Some UAE fans ready to pay double for iPhone 17 on Day 1

Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki is the leading choice to be interim leader, a representative of the "Gen Z" protesters said Thursday, after demonstrations that ousted the veteran prime minister.

"Right now, Sushila Karki's name is coming up to lead the interim government — we are now waiting for the president to make a move," Rakshya Bam, who was among those who attended a meeting with the army chief about the future leadership of the country, told AFP.

