Nepal ex-chief justice top candidate for interim leader

Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki is the leading choice to be interim leader, a representative of the "Gen Z" protesters said Thursday, after demonstrations that ousted the veteran prime minister.

"Right now, Sushila Karki's name is coming up to lead the interim government — we are now waiting for the president to make a move," Rakshya Bam, who was among those who attended a meeting with the army chief about the future leadership of the country, told AFP.