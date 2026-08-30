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  • Published: Sun Aug 30, 2026, 7:33 AM

Death toll rises to 691 in Nepal-China flood; around 3,000 missing

By:Poojaraj Maniyeri
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Key Events

1 minute ago

Nepal authority warns of rising floodwater

15 minutes ago

Death toll in flood

Summary

  • At least 691 have died; around 3,000 still missing
  • Nepal authority warns of rising floodwater hampering rescue operations for trapped workers
  • 7:53 AM

    Nepal authority warns of rising floodwater

  • 7:39 AM

    Death toll in flood

  • 7:33 AM

    What we know so far

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