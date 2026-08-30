Death toll rises to 691 in Nepal-China flood; around 3,000 missing

Floodwaters are rising in Rasuwa's Bhote Koshi River, the Nepali National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority warned. This is complicating rescue efforts for trapped workers at hydropower projects in and near Rasuwa. At Trishuli 3A, overnight rain and rising river waters hampered efforts."Heavy rainfall after around 2am (8.15pm GMT) caused the water level in the river to rise, and also fill in the excavation area," Nepal Army said, AFP reported.The authority urged "utmost caution" by search, rescue, and relief workers in affected areas including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and surrounding regions, as well as those in riparian zones.