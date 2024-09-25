Nepal: 60-year-old adventurer breaks record for highest-altitude bike ride

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Sixty-year-old British adventurer Neil Laughton has set a new record for the highest-altitude cycle ride after pedalling a fold-up bike on top of a 7,246-metre Nepalese peak.

Laughton, a former Royal Marine Commando, rode and carried his Brompton bike to the snowbound summit of Putha Huinchuli over several days alongside Sherpa Nima Kanchla.

He then completed a short cycle ride to beat the previous world record set at 7,211 metres in 2009.

"To get the Guinness World Record I had to cycle 20 metres (at the highest point)," Laughton told Cycling Weekly.

"At the top there was lots of deep snow so it was hard to get any great momentum particularly while we were near the summit. Riding down the mountain was very difficult.

"Obviously, mountain slopes are always very tricky, there are lots of rocks and holes to navigate."