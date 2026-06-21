Neet-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA dismisses fake video, warns against misinformation

India's National Testing Agency (NTA) has dismissed a viral video circulating on social media related to Neet (UG) 2026, calling it “fake” and warning that the claims made in it are false.

"NTA's attention has been drawn to a fabricated video being circulated on social media regarding Neet (UG) 2026. The video is fake and the claims it makes are false," the testing agency said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

The NTA said the Neet re-examination was conducted successfully on Sunday, June 21, under “comprehensive security and surveillance” arrangements. "Manufacturing and deliberately circulating such misinformation to defraud or alarm students is a serious offence."

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The testing agency added that action is being taken in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and law enforcement agencies against those responsible.

NTA urged students, parents, and the public to rely only on official updates shared through its website neet.nta.nic.in and verified NTA handles for information, stressing that thousands of aspirants deserve a calm and fair examination process.

What is Neet UG?

The Neet UG is a mandatory national-level entrance test for 2.28 million Indian students aspiring to pursue undergraduate medical and dental courses. The main exam was held on May 3, but the NTA got information about alleged malpractices surrounding it and cancelled the exam.

Over 2.28 million registered candidates appeared for the ‘pen-and-paper mode’ exams held on May 3, across 551 Indian cities and 14 international ones, covering over 5,400 centres. It was one of the largest entrance exams conducted globally.

The NTA cancelled the exams because of allegations of widespread paper leakage. There were striking similarities between the leaked papers and the actual ones at the test. A multi-state investigation was launched to probe the leakage. On May 12, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe and arrested several people including a chemistry professor in Pune, who is the main accused with links to the NTA process.

The controversy is the latest to rock India's examination system, sparking mounting criticism of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).