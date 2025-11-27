Nearly 300 missing in massive Hong Kong fire: Families look for relatives as blaze continues

A huge fire still burning in a Hong Kong apartment complex that has killed at least 44 people has left nearly 300 missing.

The latest fire has prompted comparisons to the Grenfell Tower inferno that killed 72 people in London in 2017. That fire was blamed on firms fitting the exterior with flammable cladding, as well as failings by the government and the construction industry.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by the horrific fire in Hong Kong," the Grenfell United survivors' group said on social media. "To the families, friends and communities, we stand with you. You are not alone."

Harry Cheung, 66, who has lived at Block Two in one of the complexes for more than 40 years, said he heard a loud noise about 2.45pm (0645 GMT) and saw fire erupt in a nearby block.

"I immediately went back to pack up my things," he said. "I don't even know how I feel right now. I'm just thinking about where I'm going to sleep tonight."

A woman surnamed Ng, 52, was distraught as she looked for her daughter outside a shelter.

"She and her father are still not out yet. They didn’t have water to save our building," she sobbed, carrying her daughter's graduation photo.

Another long-time resident, a woman surnamed Chu, said she still had not been able to contact her friends who live in the next block. After staying over at a friend's place on Wednesday night, the 70-year-old came back to see her home still burning.

"We don't know what to do," she said.

An online app showed missing persons reports submitted through a linked Google document that detailed residents of individual towers and rooms.

It includes descriptions like "Mother-in-law in her 70s, missing" or "one boy and one girl" or "Rooftop: 33-year-old male."

One description simply says "27th floor, room 1: He is dead." Reuters could not independently verify the information on the app.