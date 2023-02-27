NCP MLA arrives with 4-month-old son to attend Maharashtra Budget session

Biological difference was more noticeable in female babies
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saroj Ahire caught people's attention on Monday when she arrived on the first day of the Maharashtra's legislature's Budget session in Mumbai carrying her four-month-old son.
Ahire had also carried the baby with her during the winter session of the legislature held in December last year in Nagpur.
“There is a Hirkani unit in the Vidhan Bhawan which can be used by women to feed their babies. The provision is for all working women,” a Vidhan Bhawan official said.
Ahire, however, complained of dust in one of the Hirkani units in the Vidhan Bhawan.
"I expect officials to clean these rooms," she told reporters in the legislature complex.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Jaykumar Gore, who was injured in a car accident in December 2022, arrived to attend the budget session using a walker.
In the past, the then state finance minister Jayant Patil had presented the budget while sitting in a wheelchair in the House.
