Indian and Saudi companies ink around 50 MoUs including over fuel stations, renewable energy and banking
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London on October 21 to lead the party's political campaign in the upcoming elections, his younger brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.
Nawaz, 73, has been living in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019.
"Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21," Shehbaz said in a statement after a meeting of the PML-N's top leadership headed by Nawaz in London. Shehbaz added that the party founder would be given a grand welcome upon return.
Nawaz was convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018. He was serving a seven-year imprisonment at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Mills case before he was allowed to proceed to London in 2019 on “medical grounds.”
ALSO READ:
Indian and Saudi companies ink around 50 MoUs including over fuel stations, renewable energy and banking
Official says the corridor will include ports, railways, better roads and also power, gas grids and optical fibre network
Maia got lost at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when the airport staff was taking her to a Delta flight on August 18
The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the North African country killed over 2,500 people
The opinions are a win for cell-cultivated meat companies because it means observant followers of Judaism and Islam could one day consume their products, say executives
Observatory says gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea
One of the Webb’s first major findings was exciting in an uncomfortable sense: It discovered the existence of fully formed galaxies far earlier than should have been possible according to the so-called standard model of cosmology.
Vietnam lifts Washington to Hanoi's highest diplomatic status alongside China and Russia