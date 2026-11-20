A historic ruling by the top UN court that Myanmar perpetrated genocide against its Rohingya minority was unfair and a "great disappointment", its government said Friday.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday laid out searing evidence of Myanmar's atrocities against the mostly Muslim Rohingya during a 2017 crackdown in western Rakhine state.

Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed "widespread sexual violence" against women and "extreme violence" against children, the court found.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At a press conference in the capital Naypyidaw, presidential spokeswoman Khaing Khaing Soe noted that the 9-6 decision was not unanimous, and said the ruling was "not fair". Myanmar's foreign ministry later said in a statement that the court's finding came "as a great disappointment to Myanmar".

Myanmar had always denied genocide, arguing that its actions targeted a military uprising from insurgents after a series of attacks left a dozen security personnel dead. But the ICJ ruling dismissed Myanmar's argument that it was carrying out counter-insurgency operations.

"There is no evidence before the Court that, in the conduct of the clearance operations, Myanmar distinguished between civilians and alleged (Rohingya) fighters," the judgment said.

The ruling was the first time in the ICJ's 80-year history that its judges have determined that a state committed genocide.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya were forced to flee into neighbouring Bangladesh during Myanmar's violent campaign against the community, the court said.

Rohingya villages were "systemically destroyed" and replaced with non-Rohingya inhabitants, it said, ruling that the "only reasonable inference" was that Myanmar intended to destroy the population — a key test for genocide.

Safe passage

The court ordered refugees be given safe passage home and awarded compensation, with specific sums to be determined later.

On Friday, the head of the United Nations General Assembly urged Myanmar to bring home hundreds of thousands of displaced Rohingya, speaking at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh.

"A judgment on paper is not justice in life; now it must be given effect," said Khalilur Rahman, calling for the Rohingya's safe, voluntary and dignified return.

In Rakhine on Thursday, 31-year-old Pyay Lynn agreed the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to his state "has to happen". But he acknowledged bringing the displaced back to their war-ravaged homeland carried risks.

"In Rakhine state, many civilians are dying from military airstrikes" amid Myanmar's ongoing civil war, he said. "Such mass killings of civilians also can be viewed as genocide."

The war, triggered by a 2021 coup, has killed more than 100,000 people on all sides, conflict monitor ACLED estimates.

Malaysia, meanwhile, appeared to walk back an announcement on Friday that it was seeking to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkey, with Ankara's foreign ministry noting Kuala Lumpur had scrubbed the announcement from social media.

In September, Malaysia repatriated around 1,500 Myanmar nationals in a scheme that rights advocates say may endanger migrants by returning them to a country at war.

Myanmar's foreign ministry said the government would continue offering "humanitarian assistance" to displaced people in Rakhine, as well as the repatriation of those in Bangladesh "as and when situations permit".

'Nothing to do with us'

The ICJ case was brought by The Gambia under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, which allows any state to file suit against another it suspects of breaching the international agreement set up after World War II.

Spokeswoman Khaing Khaing Soe said Friday that the African nation had "nothing to do with" Myanmar.

While the decisions of the ICJ are binding and cannot be appealed, the court has no way of enforcing its verdicts.

But the ruling may heap more international pressure on Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing, who commanded the military during the Rohingya crackdown before ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in the 2021 coup.

The ex-general Min Aung Hlaing was installed this year as civilian president following deeply restricted elections. On Friday, China, a rare enduring partner for Myanmar after the coup, raised concerns of judicial overreach after the ICJ ruling.

The United States has sanctions against Min Aung Hlaing, but has recently pushed back on a case at the court accusing US ally Israel of genocide in Gaza, and stressed the need to avoid "politicisation" of the tribunal.