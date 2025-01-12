Myanmar junta air strike kills 15 civilians: ethnic rebel group

This photo taken on December 6, 2024 shows people from Bahmo crossing a river as they arrive at Sinkin village to flee fighting between Myanmar's military and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) in Bhamo Township in Myanmar's northern Kachin State. —AFP

A Myanmar junta air strike killed at least 15 civilians and wounded 10 others at a market in a gold-mining area in northern Kachin state, a spokesman for an ethnic rebel group that controls the area told AFP on Sunday.

The junta has been accused of carrying out multiple attacks on civilian targets as it struggles to quell resistance to its 2021 coup.

The latest attack happened around 11:00 am on Saturday, Colonel Naw Bu, a spokesperson from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), told AFP.

"All those killed were civilians including gold miners and local shopkeepers," he said.

The KIA, which can call on around 7,000 fighters, has been battling the military for decades for autonomy and control of local resources in Kachin state.

The state is home to huge jade mines and rare heavy earth elements, most of which are exported to China.

Naw Bu said the attack took place in a mining area in Tanaing Township, in the western part of the state.

Images from local media showed a large crater in the middle of an area completely flattened and strewn with debris.

A resident from the town who declined to be named told AFP three of the 10 wounded had since died.

The KIA controls swathes of Christian-majority Kachin state -- home to the world's largest jade mines.