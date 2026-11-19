The highest United Nations court ruled on Thursday that thousands of killings and widespread sexual violence by Myanmar's security forces against the Rohingya Muslim minority population in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide.

The decision, seven years after the case was filed by predominantly Muslim Gambia, marked only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court ruled that the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met. It was the first time the court held a state responsible for genocide.

"The court finds that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence as well as acts of extreme violence against children and attacked fleeing Rohingya," presiding Judge Yuji Iwasawa said in a reading of the decision.

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The panel found "that the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in Northern Rakhine State."

Myanmar's government did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Decision is expected to influence other genocide cases

Judges found that Myanmar's military carried out mass executions of men and boys, committed widespread rape and sexual violence against Rohingya women and burned or razed hundreds of villages during so-called clearance operations. The military actively spread hate speech targeting the Rohingya population, they said.

The court's ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

Genocide has rarely been established in international courts, largely because prosecutors must prove a specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

The decision by the International Court of Justice, or World Court, is expected to have repercussions far beyond Myanmar, including for South Africa's 2023 case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

The first major decision by the court in more than a decade on the application of the 1948 Genocide Convention will be pored over by legal experts for clues to how the bench assessed state responsibility in the alleged commission of international crimes.

Both Israel and Myanmar deny genocide and say their forces responded legitimately to attacks by armed groups.

In a major legal victory for Gambia, the court found the state responsible for genocide resulting from a military offensive that drove at least 700,000 Muslim Rohingya from Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

A panel of 15 judges said "the only reasonable inference that can explain Myanmar's actions is an intention to destroy a substantial part of the protected group namely the Rohingya population in Northern Rakhine state," meeting the legal threshold for genocide.

The court said Myanmar had an obligation to compensate the Rohingya for the violations it had committed, to be determined at a later date.

Myanmar must also allow the "safe and dignified return to their place of residence and the reunification of families for the Rohingya displaced as a result of Myanmar's wrongful acts," it said.

International courts previously only recognised genocide during the 1994 Rwanda genocide, the 1995 Srebrenica killings in Bosnia, and atrocities by Cambodia's Khmer Rouge in the late 1970s.

While rulings by the ICJ, which settles disputes between states and rules on alleged breaches of international treaties, are final, the court has very limited options to enforce them.

It is distinct from the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes individuals for war crimes, crimes against ​humanity and genocide and can impose jail terms.