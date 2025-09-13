  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 13, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 21, 1447 | Fajr 04:46 | DXB weather-sun.svg38°C

Myanmar air strike kills at least 19 high school students, says armed group

Local media outlet Myanmar Now reported that a junta warplane dropped two 500-pound bombs on a high school as students slept

Published: Sat 13 Sept 2025, 12:55 PM

Top Stories

What UAE families need to know about inflation support scheme

What UAE families need to know about inflation support scheme

India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup: Dubai Police issue list of banned items at venue

India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup: Dubai Police issue list of banned items at venue

UAE offices must become collaboration hubs as AI fuels remote work, say experts

UAE offices must become collaboration hubs as AI fuels remote work, say experts

A Myanmar ethnic minority armed group said Saturday that a junta air strike killed at least 19 students, including children, in western Rakhine state.

The Arakan Army (AA) is engaged in a fierce fight with Myanmar's ruling military for control of Rakhine, where it has seized swaths of territory in the past year.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE issues safety advisory for citizens in London ahead of weekend protests

thumb-image

Oracle takes a breather after AI-powered record run toward $1 trillion club

thumb-image

UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy skies; temperatures to hit 41ºC in Abu Dhabi

thumb-image

Where you can meet Dubai's viral robot and why it is different from seeing a video

thumb-image

The Collective Dubai set to present an unforgettable fashion experience

 

The Rakhine conflict is one element of the bloody chaos that has engulfed Myanmar since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in a 2021 coup, sparking a widespread armed uprising.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The AA posted a statement on Telegram on Saturday saying the attack on two private high schools in Kyauktaw township happened just after midnight Friday, killing 19 students between the ages of 15 and 21 and wounding 22 more.

"We feel as sad as the victims' families for the death of the innocent students," the statement said.

It blamed the junta for the strike, but AFP's calls to the junta spokesman for comment about the incident have not been answered.

Local media outlet Myanmar Now reported that a junta warplane dropped two 500-pound bombs on a high school as students slept.

In a statement, UNICEF condemned the "brutal attack", which it said "adds to a pattern of increasingly devastating violence in Rakhine State, with children and families paying the ultimate price".

AFP was unable to reach people on the ground around Kyauktaw where internet and phone services are patchy.

The military is struggling to fight opposition to its rule on multiple fronts around Myanmar and it has been regularly accused of using air and artillery strikes to hit civilian communities.