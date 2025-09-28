'My heart is shattered': Actor-politician Vijay condoles 39 dead in stampede

Indian actor-politician Vijay has expressed grief over death of 39 people in a stampede at his rally in Tamil Nadu on September 27. Vijay said he is deeply anguished over the incident, which over 50 injured.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families in a social media post on Sunday, he said a sum of Rs 20 lakh (Dh82,828) would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh (Dh8,282) to those who sustained injuries.

"My heart is shattered. I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital," he said in a statement on X.

"So far, 39 people have died, including 13 men, 17 women, 4 boys, and 5 girls — while 51 people, including 26 men and 25 women, are receiving intensive treatment," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin told reporters in Karur, the district where the incident occurred during a political rally held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay's party.

His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has demanded CBI probe in the stampede. "We suspect conspiracy, we want court-monitored probe," TVK's lawyer said, according to media reports.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu police have filed a criminal case "against TVK party senior leaders Bussy Anand, Nirmal Kumar and VP Mathiyalagan, and the investigation is under way," senior police official V Selvaraj told Reuters.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable actors for three decades, has drawn massive crowds to his public meetings since launching his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024, which has targeted both the state ruling party DMK and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. He is campaigning ahead of state elections that are to be held in early 2026.

This is not the first time Vijay’s rallies have faced safety concerns. At least six deaths were reported by media following the first meeting of his political party when it was launched in October last year.